This program aims to boost breastfeeding support for Indigenous families in Montana

A new training program in Western Montana is strengthening maternal health support for Indigenous families.

The Indigenous Lactation Counselor training, hosted by Healthy Moms Healthy Babies the Montana Coalition, was held this week in Greenough.

The intensive five-day, 45-hour session focuses specifically on Indigenous maternal healthcare needs.

"I saw a need in my community and I just wanted to be the person there to help," said Aubrey Chandler, a WIC counselor with the Fort Belknap Tribe.

Watch to learn more about why the training is important to the Indigenous community:

Indigenous healthcare program offers lactation counseling training

Chandler, a member of the Fort Belknap Tribe, said the need for maternal care presents challenges in many Indigenous communities — particularly around breastfeeding support.

"With the lack of information with breastfeeding, I just wanted to be able to help mothers," Chandler said.

The training curriculum was developed by lactation consultants Camie Jae Goldhammer and Kimberly Moore-Salas after they identified a lack of representation in maternal healthcare educational programs.

"As Indigenous people, we come with different lived experiences and those are things other communities might not have and things we carry with us," Goldhammer said.

"What makes us different as lactation counselors is we really want to bring forth those stories and the human experiences of Indigenous moms," Moore-Salas said.

MTN News An intensive training in Greenough is connecting modern medical practices with traditional Indigenous healing methods to support mothers and families.

The first sessions of the training focus on understanding historical trauma, addressing low breastfeeding rates, and tailoring care specifically for Indigenous mothers.

Charlene Ramirez, a labor and delivery nurse, says the curriculum helps her approach Indigenous patients with enhanced cultural awareness.

"Just having that more Indigenous knowledge and knowing how historical trauma affects people, and being able to help people at that stage is going to help me help them become more successful," Ramirez said.

The program has experienced growing demand, with over 51 training sessions conducted to date across various locations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was originally published by Robyn Iron with the Scripps News Group in Missoula.