Santa Tracker: Follow St. Nick on his Christmas journey around the globe

The wait is over!

It's that time of year again when the North American Aerospace Defense Command — which typically handles sensitive homeland security matters — dedicates its incredible resources to a more festive mission: tracking Santa Clause.

With Christmas finally here in some parts of the world, jolly Saint Nicholas — in his big red sleigh pulled by nine magical reindeer — has already begun his long journey circumnavigating the globe, delivering billions of presents to deserving boys and girls.

Last year, NORAD said Santa delivered a whopping 7.8 billion presents. But can Kris Kringle outdo himself in 2024?

Follow along below with the NORAD Santa tracker to see. You can also call 1-877-HI-NORAD to ask live operators about Santa’s location from 6 a.m. to midnight, mountain time.