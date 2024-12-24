Watch Now
Santa Tracker: Follow St. Nick on his Christmas journey around the globe

Each year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks Santa as he circumnavigates the globe, delivering billions of gifts to children around the world.
Follow along with this Santa tracker to see where jolly St. Nick is in the world. (Scripps News)
The wait is over!

It's that time of year again when the North American Aerospace Defense Command — which typically handles sensitive homeland security matters — dedicates its incredible resources to a more festive mission: tracking Santa Clause.

With Christmas finally here in some parts of the world, jolly Saint Nicholas — in his big red sleigh pulled by nine magical reindeer — has already begun his long journey circumnavigating the globe, delivering billions of presents to deserving boys and girls.

RELATED STORY | 'I got the bug': Navy veteran has been one of Santa's helpers for nearly 50 years

Last year, NORAD said Santa delivered a whopping 7.8 billion presents. But can Kris Kringle outdo himself in 2024?

Follow along below with the NORAD Santa tracker to see. You can also call 1-877-HI-NORAD to ask live operators about Santa’s location from 6 a.m. to midnight, mountain time.

