How to deter porch pirates during the holiday shopping season

Roughly 11% of all Americans reported having at least one stolen package last year alone, according to a Consumer Reports national survey.

The rise in online shopping has made packages a prime target for thieves, especially in urban areas and multi-family dwellings. But there are ways to protect deliveries, starting with when you hit the checkout button.

Consumer Reports recommends signing up for alerts to track packages as they make their way to your address, so you can be present at the time of delivery.

Some deliveries permit signature receipt, and some companies like Walmart and Amazon have services to leave deliveries inside garages or operate package drop lockers in central locations.

You may be able to give special instructions to the delivery driver to help conceal the parcel.

And porch and doorbell cameras may deter some thieves.

If a package is stolen, Consumer Reports recommends contacting the retailer and shipping company, or investigating what options your credit card issuer or insurance company offer for refunds.