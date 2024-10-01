These 6 restaurants will have deals for National Taco Day

Tuesday marks National Taco Day, and in celebration of the day, numerous national restaurant chains are offering deals.

Here is a look at what these chains have to offer:



Taco Bell: $1 tacos starting at 1 p.m. ET through its app. The tacos available for $1 will change each hour (for instance at 1 p.m. ET, crunchy tacos will be $1, while at 2 p.m. it will be the double-stacked taco). Taco Bell is limiting its promotion to 10,000 tacos nationally per hour, however, the final deal will be offered in the 10 p.m. ET hour, which means those on the West Coast won't get to cash in on late-night deals.

Taco John's: Reward members can get a free beef stuffed grilled taco with any purchase.

Reward members can get a free beef stuffed grilled taco with any purchase. Baja Fresh: Customers can get a buy-one-get-one-free taco or taco combo on purchases made through its app until Friday.

Customers can get a buy-one-get-one-free taco or taco combo on purchases made through its app until Friday. Fuzzy's Taco Shop: $1.50 OG tacos for dine-in and to-go orders.

$1.50 OG tacos for dine-in and to-go orders. On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina: $10 pulled chicken tinga and beef tacos now through Sunday.

National Taco Day has a new day

Taco Bell, which recently settled a dispute with Taco John's over the use of Taco Tuesday, requested a change to when National Taco Day should be held. National Taco Day has traditionally fallen on Oct. 4 every year, but now that Taco John's does not have exclusive domain to the Taco Tuesday trademark, Taco Bell pushed to have the date changed to the first Tuesday of October.

"After hearing fans’ callouts on National Taco Day not landing on Taco Tuesday, Taco Bell and National Day Calendar had no other choice but to right this wrong for taco lovers everywhere. Now, with that hurdle cleared, Taco Bell kicks off a month-long celebration every Tuesday in October, starting with one of its biggest Tuesday Drops yet on National Taco Day — $1 tacos for 10 hours, on one of the biggest taco holidays of the year, and the best day of the week for tacos," Taco Bell said.

