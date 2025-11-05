Survey: 77% of young drinkers say holidays mean same or more booze this year

Despite recent reports suggesting a decline in alcohol consumption among young Americans, new findings reveal a different trend: Over three-quarters plan to drink the same amount or more this holiday season, challenging assumptions about shifting habits.

That’s according to a survey of 2,000 Americans aged 21–44, which found that 77% expect to drink the same amount or more alcohol during the holidays this year.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Josh Cellars, the survey results revealed that alcoholic drinks will continue to be a centerpiece of young adult socializing, especially during the holiday season.

In the study, nearly 80% of Gen Z and millennial respondents who drink reported they enjoy alcoholic beverages at least once a week. And 64% reported that they typically consume more alcohol during the holidays than at other times of the year.

Wine is the most popular alcoholic beverage among Gen Z, with a little over half (56%) naming it as a favorite. Mixed drinks and mocktails also rank highly among Gen Z, with 55% reporting them as go-to beverages.

Wine remains a top choice for millennials as well, at 54%. Millennials also rank beer at the top of their list, with 61% selecting it as their preferred drink.

Alongside alcoholic indulgence and young Americans’ drinking preferences, the study found that a trend toward balance is emerging.

Two-thirds of respondents (67%) said it’s important that holiday gatherings offer both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, to reflect different tastes and lifestyles.

In fact, more than a third (35%) said they would be unlikely to attend a party that didn’t provide non-alcoholic beverages.

“We wanted to uncover what young Americans really want when it comes to enjoying beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, and how that translates to drinking occasions throughout the year,” said Dan Kleinman, chief brand officer at Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, which owns Josh Cellars. “We found that Gen Z and millennials want choices, which is why we recently launched Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling: to be able to deliver both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options that fit every occasion, without compromising on what we know people love most about wine — flavor.”

According to the survey results, zebra striping — alternating between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at social events — has gained momentum among young adults. Sixty-four percent of respondents who drink said they plan to do this at holiday events this year.

Those who are opting out of alcohol altogether at these sorts of get-togethers report the decision to be less about an aversion to alcohol and more about pursuing balance.

The most common reasons cited to incorporate nonalcoholic drinks were the desire to feel fresh for work the next morning (36%), staying on track with health goals (34%) and being able to enjoy a beverage socially without the side effects of alcohol (32%).

Respondents varied in how they describe their drinking habits, with the two most popular categories being those who labeled themselves as moderate drinkers (30%, consuming alcohol whenever the mood strikes) and social drinkers (22%, preferring alcohol at events and special occasions).

But despite the interest in moderation, alcohol remains one of the most common items people plan to bring to holiday events.

Fifty-four percent of those surveyed said they are likely to bring an alcoholic drink to a gathering this season, compared to 37% who said they’re likely to bring a non-alcoholic option.

But regardless of how much alcohol they plan to consume, the majority (82%) agreed that it’s important for everyone to feel included at social gatherings, with 53% saying it’s “very important.”

“A successful holiday gathering doesn’t have to be complicated,” said Kleinman. “As we found in the survey, good food and drinks, connection and inclusion are the staples for an enjoyable festive gathering, and included in that is making sure there’s beverages for everyone and every preference.”

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 1,000 21+ Gen Z and 1,000 millennials; the survey was commissioned by Josh Cellars and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Oct. 6 and Oct. 10, 2025.