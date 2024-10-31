Fall isn't just for red wines: Here are some other sipping options for cooler weather

Many pick wines based on how they will pair with food or even the weather and season. But you don't have to go directly for the red varieties when the temperature outside cools down and the holiday celebrations begin.

Yannick Benjamin, the founder and wine director at Beaupierre Wines, told Scripps News there are many varieties that would go well with heavy sauces, rich entrees and various types of celebrations this time of year.

Some of the characteristics a wine customer may look for are "refreshing ... bright ... lively" says Benjamin.

He says many dishes going into the fall, including those with squash, root vegetables and pasta based dishes, can go well with a crisp white wine. This could include various brands that make a good pinot grigio, he says.

There are also varieties that offer lower alcohol content for more taste and balance.

Benjamin says this time of year is for wines that are "very versatile ... with a lot of different ingredients."

He says to let wine breathe when you pour it into the glass and taste it slowly to understand the different elements when you're trying to find your favorites.

"Just imagine what you could possibly eat, and try to think of aromas and things it reminds you of," he says of picking wines that will pair with your event and food choices. "Wine has this ability to transport you to a certain time and to a certain place."

When choosing wine you can also think about regions. You may find that in your trial and error you like varieties and makers from South America, for example, like malbec, which comes from areas like Mendoza, Lujan de Cuyo and Uco Valley. This red variety goes well with steak as fall still allows for those outdoor barbecues.

And for celebrations that call for more sparkle, consider the many choices that prosecco makers offer. This is a dry sparkling wine that originates from the Veneto region in northeastern Italy.