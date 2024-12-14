Bud Light loses its spot as the No.1 tap beer in US bars

Bud Light is no longer the most popular beer on tap in U.S. bars, according to new analysis from a draft beer research group.

A report by Draftline Technologies, which tracks the popularity and prevalence of draft beer brands, finds Michelob Ultra has gained ground and in November of this year took the top spot on tap from Bud Light.

Both Bud Light and Michelob Ultra are owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

RELATED STORY | Here's how many sales Bud Light lost after Dylan Mulvaney campaign

Much of the decline in Bud Light's dominance is attributed to backlash after the brand ran a marketing campaign in April of 2023 with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The partnership led to a host of people, from Republican lawmakers to celebrities, announcing they were boycotting the brand. And after Mulvaney said the brewer didn't reach out to support her through the transphobia and bullying she experienced as a result, more customers joined in the boycotts.

Meanwhile, AB InBev has successfully marketed Michelob Ultra as a lower-carb alternative to traditional beers and targeted audiences through sporting events like the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics.

In June of 2023, Bud Light slipped from the no. 1 selling spot in the U.S. and Modelo Especial, a lager by Constellation Brands, took its place.