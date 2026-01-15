2026 trend: Alcohol out, THC drinks in

Six in 10 Americans have become more disinterested in alcohol since first trying it — a transition that starts, on average, at age 32.

A survey of 2,000 American adults, aged 21 and older, revealed that 61% of those surveyed have experienced a decreased interest in consuming alcohol since first trying it — especially Gen Z (63%).

Consuming alcohol is less of an interest for these younger respondents, who are also the likeliest to pave the way by deviating from social norms (28%) and setting new trends (31%).

This might explain why Gen Z respondents are moving away from alcohol at an earlier age than other generations: by 23, they’re already experiencing a decline in wanting to drink, compared to baby boomers, who said their disinterest didn’t start until they hit 44, on average.

Conducted by Talker Research for Señorita, the survey found some respondents have even stronger opinions about alcohol. For those who have become less interested in drinking alcohol, generally, it’s due to health and wellness factors.

Four in 10 of these respondents said a desire to improve their health was the reason for their declining interest in alcohol, while 36% said it was a result of disliking hangovers.

A fifth (21%) of Gen Z respondents also said they prefer non-alcoholic alternatives, leading to them drinking less.

But no matter their age, a third of respondents said that drinking alcohol doesn’t appeal to them at all (34%), but 63% understand why it does to others.

The survey looked at what’s “in” and what’s “out” in 2026. A fifth of respondents (18%) said drinking alcohol is “out.” That’s in addition to wearing overly tight (22%) or baggy (21%) clothing and oversharing (20%).

On the other hand, what’s “in” included solo time (23%), with many respondents favoring solo travel (19%). Bold colors (20%), remote work culture (19%) and THC drinks (18%) were also considered “in” across all generations.

“We’re seeing a real cultural shift around how people want to socialize and unwind,” said Rick Schepp, general manager of beverage for Señorita THC Margaritas. “Alcohol used to be the default, but consumers are now prioritizing how they feel the next day. THC beverages offer a more intentional, modern way to enjoy your night without the hangover.”

With many Americans highlighting THC as “in” and alcohol as “out” for 2026, the survey delved further into respondents’ thoughts on THC.

Nearly half of Americans think THC products should be as socially normalized as alcohol-based products (48%); Gen Z (51%) and millennials (60%) are especially keen on this.

When asked about THC beverages, respondents who drink alcohol said they'd consider swapping their drink with a THC beverage instead.

Not only that, but when asked to select a preferred method of using a THC-based product, respondents were more likely to choose a THC beverage (33%) over smoking marijuana (28%).

Data revealed that 30% of respondents are familiar with the term “California sober” — a lifestyle choice that describes abstaining from drinking alcohol, but consuming marijuana. Thirty-four percent identify as “California sober,” with Gen Z leading the pack (48%).

“Six in 10 people believe that THC products will be more popular than alcohol among Gen Z in the coming years,” said Schepp. “It’s clear THC demand is not a phase. These younger generations are already redefining social drinking norms and the boom is just getting started.”

Research methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 Americans 21+ split evenly by generation who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Señorita and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Dec. 12 and Dec. 17, 2025.