Vatican releases first photo of Pope Francis since being admitted to hospital

A photo released by the Vatican Press Office shows the pope in prayer — the first image made public since he was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 for bronchitis, which later developed into double pneumonia.

Earlier in the day, the pope reflected on the "period of trial" that he and others who are ill are enduring.

“Our bodies are weak, but even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being shining signs of hope for one another in faith," Pope Francis said in remarks prepared for the weekly Angelus.

He also expressed gratitude to those who have prayed for his recovery, especially children. Many have gathered outside the hospital to offer their well-wishes.

“The Pope loves you,” Francis said.

Doctors reported last week that the pope, 88, is no longer in imminent danger from the double pneumonia. However, it remains unclear how long he will stay in the hospital.

