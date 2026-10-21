Pope returns to popemobile for first open appearance since hospitalization

The pope rode through St. Peter’s Square in the popemobile Wednesday, greeting crowds in his first open public appearance there since being released from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

He was recently treated to remove a cancerous nodule from one of his lungs and is now recuperating at the Vatican.

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The pope typically spends one or two days away from Vatican City early in the week at another papal residence, but he has not done so this time. Doctors have advised him to continue his recovery at the Vatican.

At this stage, doctors say they see no reason for him to cancel his planned November trip to three countries in South America.

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