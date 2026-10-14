Pope Leo XIV's South America trip remains planned after lung cancer surgery

Pope Leo XIV's planned trip to South America next month will go ahead as scheduled, the Vatican has confirmed, despite the 71-year-old pontiff's recent surgery for lung cancer.

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Tests confirmed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, the Vatican said in a medical bulletin released Tuesday after the surgery, which marked the first major health event of his 17-month pontificate. The Vatican said the operation was successful with no implication and that Leo awoke normally after surgery, even enjoying an evening meal once the procedure was complete.

Doctors will now analyze the tissue removed from Leo's lung to determine what stage the cancer is at and whether any follow-up treatment will be needed. The Vatican has not indicated that any follow-up treatment, such as chemotherapy, is necessary.

WATCH | Doctor explains how nonsmokers can develop same type of lung cancer as Pope Leo XIV

Dr. explains how nonsmokers can develop same type of lung cancer as Pope Leo

As expected, Leo will spend the coming week recovering and resting, with no appointments planned until Tuesday of next week. He is then expected to travel to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru, where millions of people are expected to travel to see him.