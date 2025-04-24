Could you date across the aisle? Matchmaker says politics are polarizing relationships

Picture this: You're getting ready for a first date. You walk outside to greet them at their car as they pick you up and...you see a "MAGA" or "Biden Harris" bumper sticker. Would you end it there?

Today's dating scene is shaped by political views more than ever before, with many expressing they could never date someone who is on the opposite side of the aisle.

Kat Markiewicz, a matchmaker with Three Day Rule, has seen it firsthand. She's primarily based in Washington, DC, but services other cities as well.

"People that are looking for a long-term relationship are really struggling," she told Scripps News. "They're seeing that there's kind of no middle ground."

Markiewicz said she's heard from singles now more than ever that opposing political views are dealbreakers.

"The most recent thing I've seen that just kind of boggles my mind is people saying, 'I could never date someone who drives a Tesla,'" she said. "That's especially funny to me just because you know a couple years ago, someone who had a Tesla was probably on the more liberal side."

One thing Markiewicz said she's found very interesting with her clients is that often liberal women will say they could never date a President Trump supporter. However, supporters of President Trump will say they could never date someone who vilifies them for being a President Trump supporter.

She said she's probing deeper than ever before into people's political beliefs and values when trying to find them the right match.

Markiewicz said you don't need to settle when it comes to dating, but sometimes it is best to keep an open mind.