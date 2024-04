Josh Kranzberg helps oversee the daily news coverage for Newsy. After graduating from Mizzou and working at TV stations in Indiana and Washington, D.C., Josh and his wife, Shannon, came back to Columbia, where they first met. Before Newsy, Josh spent almost four years as a faculty member at the University of Missouri, where he perfected his "I'm not mad, I'm disappointed" speech. Shannon works for the university, and their black Lab, Bella, works as a dog.