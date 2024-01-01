Johannah Grenaway is a digital content producer for "Scripps News" where she curates engaging and impactful content for our digital audiences across multiple platforms. She has a curious mind for stories that impact people from all walks of life, but especially regarding social justice and entertainment news stories. She is passionate about shedding light on the truth, being a voice for the voiceless and sharing stories that resonate with viewers. She realized her passion for journalism at the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism and has been telling stories through different outlets—relating to some, inspiring others and educating all—ever since.