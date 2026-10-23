Ukrainian civilians killed in Russian attacks following Trump’s easing of sanctions

Russian attacks continued across Ukraine's Kharkiv region this week.

On Friday, a Russian jet-powered drone slammed into an office building. Less than 24 hours earlier, a drone hit a commuter train, setting its front car on fire. Rescuers put out the flames despite the threat of more strikes. No one was hurt in that attack.

However, in Lozova, a town in the Kharkiv region, a Russian strike Thursday killed two people at a market.

What life is like in Ukraine

Another deadly attack occurred Monday afternoon in Nova Vodolaha, also in the Kharkiv region, when a Russian Shahed drone struck a park near a cafe around 4:30 p.m. Among those at the park were 28-year-old primary school teacher Inna Mariukhna and her 14-month-old daughter, Angelina.

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The attack killed six people, including Angelina, who was in her stroller when the drone struck. Her mother later died at a hospital. Fifteen others were wounded, including seven children.

That day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed photographs from the scene to visiting U.S. senators from both parties, including one of the infants in her stroller. He called on America to be strong and to enforce the law championed by the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

That law, the Sanctioning Russia Act, allows tariffs of up to 500% on Russian oil and gas and up to 100% on major buyers of Russian crude. It also targets the shadow fleet of tankers Russia uses to evade sanctions.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Oct. 17 waiving nearly every Russia-related provision of the law. The order came a day before those provisions were set to take effect. Zelenskyy said the reversal “seems wrong to me.” He added: “This certainly does not stop the war.”

On the day Angelina was killed, Trump spoke to reporters as he left the White House.

“Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine,” he said. “They haven’t been doing much.”

Meanwhile, a tanker carrying 40,000 tons of Russian diesel set sail for the United States this week. It is the first such delivery since 2023, and it comes under a deal Trump struck with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The first oil tanker has sailed off to customers, and regular supplies will continue,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Zelenskyy called it “a weak decision by strong partners.”

The tanker is due in New York on Nov. 7.

Melania Trump secures ceasefire in Ukrainian city

First Lady Melania Trump announced on Friday that she helped secure a ceasefire in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky that would allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway.

The ceasefire is scheduled to begin on Oct. 29.