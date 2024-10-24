South Korea may send arms to Ukraine if North Korea joins Russia's war

Ukraine could soon receive military aid from South Korea after U.S. officials confirmed that North Korea deployed thousands of troops to Russia.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he may consider reviewing his country's ban on supplying lethal arms to Ukraine. South Korea is one of the top arms exporters in the world, but law prohibits Seoul from sending weapons to a country at war or one that is located in a conflict zone.

This comes a day after U.S. national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that he believes at least 3,000 North Korean troops traveled earlier this month by boat to Russia's largest Pacific port in the western part of the country..

"These soldiers then traveled onward to multiple Russian military training sites in eastern Russia, where they are currently undergoing training," Kirby told reporters. "We do not yet know whether these soldiers will enter into combat alongside the Russian military, but this is certainly a highly concerning probability."

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also confirmed North Korean troops have been sent to Russian bases, calling it a "very, very serious issue." He also threatened potential consequences if those soldiers fight alongside Russians in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

"We are seeing evidence that there are North Korean troops" in Russia, Austin said. "What exactly they're doing — left to be seen. These are things we need to sort out and we'll have more for you on that later. But as we continue to look at this, there is evidence that there are DPRK troops in Russia."

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed support for what he called Russia's "just fight" against Ukraine and pledged "Full and unconditional support." It comes after he and Putin signed a partnership earlier this year that included a vow of mutual support if either of their countries is attacked.