Russian missile strike on Ukraine kills at least 4, dozens of others injured

A deadly missile strike hit a hotel in the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy overnight, killing four people and injuring dozens.

Ukraine reports more than 100 drone strikes and two missiles were launched by Russia, following a similar attack a day earlier. One of the missiles hit a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, in central Ukraine.

Scripps News sources in Ukraine said they received a missile alert ahead of the hotel strike. But international aid workers staying at the hotel said they had just 20 seconds of warning.

RELATED STORY | 'It is time to make things right': Zelenskyy reflects on meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy didn't say whether any international aid workers were among the dead. It marks the second time in five months the hotel has been targeted by Russian strikes.

This comes as Zelenskyy is in Brussels, meeting with European officials after the U.S. suspended its military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. The U.K. has said it will increase its intelligence sharing to help make up for the U.S. withdrawal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that occupied Ukrainian territories, including Crimea, are officially part of Russia and the Kremlin wants full control of those areas. The Russian foreign minister says the current front lines are unacceptable to Russia.

RELATED STORY | EU leaders meet for emergency summit on defense and Ukraine aid amid waning US support

As the diplomacy continues in Brussels, European leaders are looking to provide Ukraine with a major new package of military aid to strengthen its position on the battlefield before any potential peace negotiations.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.