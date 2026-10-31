INTERACTIVE: What ending daylight saving time would mean for you

A bipartisan House vote, a presidential endorsement, and a poll showing most Americans want out. Here's where the clock-change debate actually stands — and what the end of daylight saving time would mean for your daily life.

Sunday morning, most Americans will lose an hour of evening light and gain an hour of morning sun. For the roughly 330 million people outside Hawaii, most of Arizona, and U.S. territories, it's a ritual as familiar as it is unpopular. But 2026 could mark the last time it happens.

Congress is closer than it has ever been to ending the twice-yearly clock change. The question isn't just whether it goes away — it's which time stays permanent. And on that question, America is genuinely split.

12% — Support Current System

308-117 — House Vote to Make DST Permanent

2026 — Year the Change Could Take Effect

Where Do You Stand on the Clock Change?

Four questions to find your time preference — and see how you compare to the rest of America.

Do you consider yourself a morning person or an evening person?

Morning person — Morning people are nearly evenly split on this issue: 50% prefer permanent standard time versus 49% who prefer permanent daylight saving time, according to a 2025 AP-NORC poll.

Evening person — Evening people tend to lean toward permanent daylight saving time — keeping that extra hour of light after work or school into the darker months.

Neither, it depends on the day — You're in good company. The AP-NORC poll found 40% of Americans are neutral on clock changes overall — the largest group after those who actively oppose the switches.

If the twice-yearly clock change ended permanently, which would you prefer?

Permanent daylight saving time — keep evenings lighter year-round — You're with the majority: 56% of Americans who want to eliminate time changes prefer permanent daylight saving time, per the 2025 AP-NORC poll. The Sunshine Protection Act, which passed the House 308-117, would deliver exactly this.

Permanent standard time — bring back earlier sunrises year-round — You're with 44% of Americans who want to eliminate time changes that favor permanent standard time. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine backs the Sunshine for Our Kids Act, which would make this the law — saying standard time better aligns with human biology.

Keep changing the clocks twice a year — Only 12% of Americans in the 2025 AP-NORC poll support keeping the current system. You're a rare opinion — Congress and the White House are both moving in the other direction.

Congress has moved closer to ending daylight saving time. What is the current status of the Sunshine Protection Act?

It passed both the House and Senate and is awaiting a presidential signature — Not yet. The Senate has not yet taken up the bill. The House passed it 308-117 in July 2026, but the Senate must act before the end of the year or House approval expires.

It passed the House by a wide margin; the Senate must act before year-end — Correct. The House voted 308-117 in July 2026 to make daylight saving time permanent. The Senate must pass it before the end of the year, or the process starts over.

It stalled in the House and was never brought to a vote — Actually the opposite happened — the House passed it by a wide 308-117 margin. The bottleneck is now in the Senate.

President Trump vetoed it after it passed both chambers — No — in fact, President Trump has said he supports making daylight saving time permanent, which aligns with what the Sunshine Protection Act would do.

Sleep scientists have entered the debate on the side of permanent standard time. Which organization is backing the Sunshine for Our Kids Act?

American Academy of Sleep Medicine — Correct. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine supports the Sunshine for Our Kids Act, arguing that permanent standard time better matches the body's natural rhythms than permanent daylight saving time.

American Medical Association — The AMA has weighed in on daylight saving time in the past, but the specific bill backing permanent standard time — the Sunshine for Our Kids Act — is supported by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

National Sleep Foundation — It's actually the American Academy of Sleep Medicine that is formally backing the Sunshine for Our Kids Act and its push for permanent standard time.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — The organization formally backing the Sunshine for Our Kids Act is the American Academy of Sleep Medicine — sleep scientists who argue standard time is healthier year-round.

The numbers behind America's fatigue with clock-changing are striking. In a 2025 AP-NORC poll, only 12% of Americans support the current system of springing forward in March and falling back in November. A full 47% oppose the twice-yearly switches outright, with another 40% indifferent. The math is clear: nearly nine out of ten Americans are either against the ritual or don't care enough to defend it.

What divides the country isn't whether to stop — it's what comes next. Fifty-six percent of poll respondents who want to eliminate time changes would rather see daylight saving time made permanent, preserving those long summer evenings year-round. Forty-four percent prefer permanent standard time, which would shift sunrises earlier during the warm months.

47% — Oppose Clock Changes — AP-NORC 2025 poll

12% — Support Current System — Smallest group surveyed

40% — Neutral on Clock Changes — AP-NORC 2025 poll

Two Bills, Two Very Different Futures

Sunshine Protection Act Sunshine for Our Kids Act What it does Makes daylight saving time permanent Makes standard time permanent Effect on winter mornings Sunrise after 9 a.m. near Christmas in some cities No changes Effect on summer evenings No change — evenings stay light as they are now Sunsets occur one hour earlier in summer Eliminates twice-yearly clock change? Yes Yes Key backer President Trump, House majority American Academy of Sleep Medicine Current status Passed House 308-117; Senate must act by year-end Growing support from doctors and lawmakers

The Sunshine Protection Act passed the House in July 2026 by a lopsided 308-117 vote, with President Trump publicly supporting permanent daylight saving time. But the Senate has not yet acted, and its window closes at year-end. If senators don't move before then, the House vote expires and the process begins again.

The competing proposal — the Sunshine for Our Kids Act — takes the opposite approach. Backed by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, it would end daylight saving time entirely, keeping clocks on standard time permanently. Under that scenario, sunrises and sunsets would come an hour earlier during the warmer months. Sleep scientists argue this better aligns with the body's internal clock.

What Americans Want: Permanent DST vs. Permanent Standard Time

Morning People: The Closest Split in the Debate

Self-described morning people supporting permanent standard time: 50

Self-described morning people supporting permanent daylight saving time: 49

Even among the people you'd expect to side strongly with earlier sunrises — self-described morning people — the preference is nearly a coin flip. Fifty percent of morning people favor permanent standard time; 49% prefer permanent daylight saving time. That one-point gap captures how genuinely close this debate is at the individual level, even as Congress edges toward a decision.

There are real-world stakes beyond preference surveys. Under the Sunshine Protection Act, cities like Indianapolis would see sunrise times later than 9 a.m. around Christmas — a concrete consequence of keeping clocks permanently set to daylight saving time in northern latitudes during the darkest weeks of the year.

Common Claims About Ending Daylight Saving Time

Hawaii and Arizona don't observe daylight saving time, so the change wouldn't affect them.

Verdict: mostly true

Hawaii and most of Arizona already skip the twice-yearly switch. The proposed changes would primarily affect the rest of the country, which currently changes clocks in March and November.

Permanent daylight saving time and permanent standard time would feel the same day-to-day.

Verdict: false

They produce noticeably different results, especially in winter. Under permanent daylight saving time, cities like Indianapolis would see sunrise after 9 a.m. around Christmas. Permanent standard time would shift those same sunrises and sunsets an hour earlier in the warm-weather months.

Most Americans want to keep changing their clocks twice a year.

Verdict: false

A 2025 AP-NORC poll found only 12% of Americans support the current system of twice-yearly clock changes. Forty-seven percent actively oppose it.

The Sunshine Protection Act and the Sunshine for Our Kids Act both eliminate the clock change.

Verdict: true

Both bills would end the twice-yearly ritual. The difference is which time they lock in permanently: the Sunshine Protection Act keeps daylight saving time, while the Sunshine for Our Kids Act makes standard time the permanent standard.

Who Is Exempt — and Why It Gets Complicated

Hawaii and most of Arizona have long opted out of daylight saving time, remaining on standard time year-round. U.S. territories including Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands also do not participate.

Federal law allows states to stay on standard time permanently but does not currently permit states to make daylight saving time permanent on their own — which is why congressional action is needed. Many electronic devices, including televisions, computers, and smartphones, adjust automatically during clock changes. Non-digital clocks must be reset manually.

The Senate's deadline is the end of the current congressional session. If it does not pass the Sunshine Protection Act before then, the House vote from July 2026 expires and the legislation would have to be reintroduced and passed again from the beginning.

What Happens Next — and When

Sunday: Set Clocks Back One Hour: Most Americans need to turn clocks back one hour Sunday morning. Smartphones and most digital devices do this automatically.

Senate Must Act Before Year-End: The Sunshine Protection Act, which passed the House 308-117 in July 2026, expires if the Senate does not act before the current congressional session ends.

If It Passes: 2026 Could Be the Last Time: President Trump has expressed support for making daylight saving time permanent. If the Senate acts and he signs the bill, 2026 would mark the final fall-back in American history.

Sleep Scientists Back a Different Bill: The American Academy of Sleep Medicine supports the Sunshine for Our Kids Act, which would also end clock changes — but by locking in standard time instead.

The debate over daylight saving time is one of those rare policy questions where broad public agreement on the problem — most Americans want to stop changing clocks — runs headlong into genuine disagreement about the solution. Whether Congress lands on permanent daylight saving time, permanent standard time, or no change at all, the decision will alter when every American wakes up to light and comes home to darkness for decades to come.

For now, set your clocks back one hour Sunday. But pay attention to what happens in Washington before year-end — because this particular Sunday ritual may finally be on borrowed time.

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