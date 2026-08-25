Interactive Actions Facebook Tweet Email Interactive: Remembering Dolly Parton, a country music star and American icon Prev Next Timothy D. Easley/AP FILE: Dolly Parton speaks to an audience gathered to celebrate the expansion of the Imagination Library of Kentucky at the Lyric Theater in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. Posted Most Recent From wolves to pets: Ancient dog DNA reveals the origins of man's best friend Heather Olinger 'There will never be another you’: The world remembers Dolly Parton Gage Jackson President Trump says he will order flags to be lowered in memory of Dolly Parton Taylor O'Bier Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.