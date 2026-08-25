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Interactive: Remembering Dolly Parton, a country music star and American icon

Dolly Parton
Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE: Dolly Parton speaks to an audience gathered to celebrate the expansion of the Imagination Library of Kentucky at the Lyric Theater in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
Dolly Parton
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