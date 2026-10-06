Interactive: 9 in 10 Americans have been hit by a scam. Have you?

Nearly 90% of Americans have encountered some form of scam, and 17% have lost money as a result, according to a new Consumer Reports survey. One in five people who faced a scam said it was personalized using their own data — a sign that AI is making fraud more targeted and harder to detect.

Consumer confidence in data privacy is eroding: only 32% of respondents felt confident their sensitive data was private, while the share who felt not confident at all nearly doubled to 29%. Consumer Reports argues that businesses and governments — not individuals alone — must take stronger action to address the crisis.