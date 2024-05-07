HHS to host 'Puppy Cam' event to promote Mental Health Awareness Month

It’s officially Mental Health Awareness Month and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a paw-some plan for this Wednesday!

To shine a spotlight on the significance of mental health and showcase how the bond between humans and animals can alleviate stress, the HHS, in collaboration with Warrior Canine Connection, has invited all of us to spend the morning with puppies during a live stream event.

“Mental health is an essential component of overall wellbeing, yet it is often overlooked or misunderstood. Many individuals and communities are experiencing increased levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. Now, more than ever, we need accessible mental health resources and support systems for all because mental health is health. Period,” said HHS Secretary, Xavier Becerra, in a statement earlier this month.

Warrior Canine Connection is a nonprofit that assists Veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries through training service dogs, which are then paired with Veterans to highlight the healing bond between humans and animals. This is why the event will feature experts discussing the benefits of therapy dogs, practical stress reduction techniques, and the role of mindfulness in promoting mental well-being.

According to the HHS, the livestream will kick off at 10:30 a.m. ET across their YouTube channel, social media platforms, and website.

The HHS says that you can also follow along on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the hashtag #PuppyCam.