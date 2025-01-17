Xavier Becerra reflects on tenure as HHS secretary: 'We're leaving this country healthier and stronger'

Xavier Becerra, the outgoing Health and Human Services secretary, says the country is "healthier and stronger" than when he took office in 2021, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Scripps News White House reporter and producer Jacob Gardenswartz, Becerra reflected on his tenure, discussing key milestones and challenges.

One highlight was the Biden administration's recent announcement that the government will negotiate prices for 15 additional drugs directly with manufacturers. Among the medications are popular weight loss treatments like Wegovy and Ozempic.

"It will be left to the next administration to do the negotiations, but there's a clear roadmap for success for the American people and for Medicare beneficiaries," Becerra said. "And I guarantee you, Medicare beneficiaries want to see us lower the prices that they're paying for their medications."

Watch the full interview in the video player above.