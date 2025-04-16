Women and low-income families hit hardest by increasing rates of depression

A new study found that depression rates among adolescents and adults are rising, with most cases going untreated.

Research revealed that 13% of people age 12 and older experienced symptoms of depression, up from 8% compared to data from 10 years ago.

Women are more likely to experience depression than men, and families with lower incomes are more likely to report depressive symptoms.

One in five people living below the poverty level reported experiencing depression.

The study also indicated that 87.9% of those with depression reported at least some difficulty with work, home, and social activities due to depressive symptoms.

RELATED STORY | Expert weighs in on RFK Jr. proposal: Fluoride's role in public water needs reevaluation

Among those with depression, 39.3% said they had received counseling or therapy from a mental health professional in the past 12 months.

The release of the report came on the same day that dozens of mental health and legal organizations decried potential cuts to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration by the Trump administration.

“As our nation grapples with the continuing opioid Public Health Emergency and rising mental health needs, the lives of millions of Americans continue to be at stake. We urge the Administration to reverse these funding, programmatic, and staffing cuts and ensure all Americans can access the care they need to live healthy, safe, fulfilling lives,” a letter by dozens of advocacy groups read.