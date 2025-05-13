Texas measles outbreak adds two new cases near Dallas-Ft. Worth

An ongoing outbreak of measles cases in west Texas has now expanded to include at least two new cases near Dallas.

Texas' latest measles information shows there are now two new cases confirmed in Collin and Rockwell counties, in the northeast of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metro area.

While the counties are geographically isolated from those in west Texas where most of the state's measles cases are focused, the new cases are believed to be part of the same outbreak.

The Texas outbreak now includes 717 cases since it was first tracked in January. Over the course of the outbreak, 93 patients have been hospitalized and two children who were not vaccinated have died.

Texas officials now estimate fewer than 10 people with confirmed cases remain infectious, based on how long the disease remains infectious after onset. But because measles is highly contagious, officials say there is still a likelihood of additional cases.

The measles outbreak in Texas is one of several nationwide this year. As of April, there were over 700 confirmed cases in 24 states. This marks the highest number of cases recorded in six years.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has called the outbreak a "call to action" and also urged Americans to get vaccinated.

"As healthcare providers, community leaders, and policymakers, we have a shared responsibility to protect public health," Kennedy wrote in a recent op-ed. "This includes ensuring that accurate information about vaccine safety and efficacy is disseminated. We must engage with communities to understand their concerns, provide culturally competent education, and make vaccines readily accessible for all those who want them."