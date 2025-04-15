Research says children, babies are exposed to harmful chemicals from their mattresses

Children may be breathing in harmful chemicals from their mattresses while they sleep, two new studies found.

The peer-reviewed studies, published Tuesday in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters, found that babies and young children may be absorbing or breathing in plasticizers called phthalates and flame retardants that have been linked to neurological and reproductive problems.

Researchers at the University of Toronto measured chemical concentrations in 25 bedrooms of children aged 6 months to 4 years old and found “concerning levels” of phthalates, flame retardants and UV-filters in the air.

The researchers noted that the highest levels of those chemicals were around the beds.

Next, the research team conducted a companion study in which they tested 16 newly purchased children’s mattresses and found the presence of these chemicals.

The study simulated the weight and temperature of a child’s body on the mattresses and found that the chemical emissions increased substantially.

While the mattresses used for the study were purchased in Canada, researchers said that most of them contained materials that originated in the U.S. and Mexico.

The researchers said these findings are particularly concerning because children are uniquely vulnerable to exposure since they are still developing.

"Parents should be able to lay their children down for sleep knowing they are safe and snug,” said the studies’ co-author, Executive Director of the Green Science Policy Institute Arlene Blum. “Flame retardants have a long history of harming our children’s cognitive function and ability to learn. It’s concerning that these chemicals are still being found in children’s mattresses even though we know they have no proven fire-safety benefit, and aren’t needed to comply with flammability standards.”

According to the research team, there are some things parents can do to reduce their children’s exposure to these harmful chemicals. Those actions include:

