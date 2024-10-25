La La Anthony speaks out on living with plaque psoriasis and its misconceptions

La La Anthony, the beloved TV personality and actress known for her roles in "Power" and "TRL," is on a mission to raise awareness about plaque psoriasis, a misunderstood and often stigmatized autoimmune disease that has affected her life for over a decade.

In a recent interview with Scripps News' Morning Rush, she shared her personal journey with the condition, which impacts over six million Americans. Anthony expressed her desire to shed light on how plaque psoriasis goes beyond surface symptoms, emphasizing the importance of understanding the internal factors that contribute to this chronic illness.

Joining Anthony in the discussion was board-certified dermatologist Dr. Meagen McCusker, who highlighted that plaque psoriasis is not merely a skin condition but a representation of underlying inflammation.

Dr. McCusker explained that many individuals experience pain, irritation, and challenges in their everyday lives due to the misconceptions surrounding this disease.

“It’s not just a skin-related disorder,” she said, explaining that the roots of the condition often lie within the body and can be exacerbated by factors such as stress and lifestyle decisions.

To empower others facing similar challenges, La La has partnered with Amgen to launch an interactive video documentary blog titled "Moments with La La." Through this platform, she aims to provide a unique perspective on living with plaque psoriasis, fostering a sense of hope to the community among those affected.

"I was super excited to partner with Amgen," Anthony shared during her interview, highlighting her commitment to ensuring others feel connected and understood in their struggles.

With the support of Dr. McCusker and Amgen, Anthony encourages individuals to take an active role in their health journey, emphasizing that there is hope and effective treatment available, from topical solutions to oral medications tailored to fit those suffering and their various lifestyles.