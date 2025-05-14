Is your job changing your brain? New study raises concerns

A new study suggests that working long hours could alter the structure of your brain. Scientists from Yonsei University and Chung-Ang University in South Korea followed 110 health care workers classified as "overworked" and "non-overworked." They used a neuroimaging technique to analyze brain volume.

The overworked group, logging 52 hours or more each week, showed significant changes in brain regions associated with executive function and emotional regulation compared to the non-overworked group. The study was published Tuesday in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

“The observed changes in brain volume may provide a biological basis for the cognitive and emotional challenges often reported in overworked individuals," researchers from Yonsei University and Chung-Ang University wrote. “Future longitudinal and multi-modal neuroimaging studies are warranted to confirm these findings and elucidate the underlying mechanisms.”

RELATED STORY | 40% of workers would take pay cuts over returning to the office full time, study says

Researchers cautioned that the study was a small observational snapshot and that no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect.

"In the absence of long-term data, it’s unclear whether these structural changes are a consequence of overwork or a predisposing factor," researchers said in a press release.

However, the researchers say their findings should serve as a wake-up call for employers managing their employees' well-being.

“The results underscore the importance of addressing overwork as an occupational health concern and highlight the need for workplace policies that mitigate excessive working hours," the scientists said.