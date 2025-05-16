Ingredient in energy drinks may help fuel aggressive blood cancers

A new study published in Nature has identified taurine, a common ingredient in energy drinks, as a nutrient that supports the survival and growth of leukemia stem cells in aggressive blood cancers.

Though taurine is known for its antioxidant and neuroprotective properties, the findings suggest it may play a harmful role in certain cancers.

The study’s authors caution that taurine supplements, including those in energy drinks, could influence disease progression in leukemia patients and recommend further research.

Many of the top-selling energy drinks contain taurine. It's also found naturally in breast milk, meat and fish.

A separate study published in 2023 found that taurine helped animals like mice and monkeys live longer. But scientists say it’s still unclear whether taurine has the same effect in humans.

“It’s not really known whether or not the change in taurine concentration is a driver of aging, or whether it’s just a rider with aging,” said John White, a pharmacotherapy professor at Washington State University, in a 2023 interview with Scripps News.

