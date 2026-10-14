Financial struggles, work driving global rise in stress, study finds

A new study has found that struggles with money and work are the main factors driving global stress levels.

According to research conducted by the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research, stress levels are rising worldwide, with women and younger adults reporting the highest levels.

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Researchers found that 42% of people across the globe reported feeling stressed very often or fairly often.

This is up 10 percentage points from 2025.

Younger adults are reporting some of the highest stress levels. The study found that about 50% of people ages 18 to 34 report frequent stress, compared with 24% of those over 65.

The study found that everyday pressures are causing the most stress for people globally.

Among those who reported feeling stressed frequently, 44% cited financial difficulties, while 40% identified their job as a source of stress.

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Other sources of stress included family and health concerns.

Researchers also found that the rise in stress is widespread. Of the 39 countries included in the study, 34 reported increases in stress levels.