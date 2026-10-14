Could weight-loss drugs change how you spend money?

Weight-loss drugs could be changing the way people spend money, according to a new study.

Researchers at the Wharton School are studying whether GLP-1 drugs can curb impulses tied to shopping, gambling and other financial decisions.

The study plans to follow about 180 people, using brain scans while participants make choices involving food and money.

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Researchers want to determine whether GLP-1 use changes the brain's reward system and reduces the preference for instant gratification.

About 1 in 5 American adults say they have already tried a GLP-1 medication, and as costs come down, that number is expected to continue climbing.

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are among the biggest health trends of 2026, and their reach is expanding beyond weight loss into treatments for heart disease, kidney disease, arthritis and even addiction.

Gretel Schueller, managing editor of Health at U.S. News & World Report, said 52% of health experts identified GLP-1 expansion as the biggest public health trend of 2026.

"There's no doubt that these drugs work," Schueller said. "They're finding now that these drugs may be helpful not just for weight loss, but also for heart disease, arthritis and possibly addiction. In some circles, these are being touted as longevity drugs. But there's still a lot more research that needs to be done."