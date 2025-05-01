Chicago confirms 2 measles cases, one involving O'Hare International Airport

A measles outbreak in the U.S. is continuing to grow as public health officials work to contain the spread of the highly-contagious disease.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced Wednesday it has confirmed at least two measles cases in Cook County, Illinois — including one that is linked to O'Hare International Airport. Health officials said that individual has had one prior dose of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine and has been isolated at home since being diagnosed.

The other case was identified in a suburban Cook County resident who reported to a local hospital for health care and was quickly isolated, health officials stated. Their vaccination status remains unknown.

"As public health officials around the state continue to work diligently to guard against further spread of measles, we are reminded again that being fully immunized remains the best and most effective way for everyone to protect themselves and those they love," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement. "The MMR vaccine is safe and effective. We encourage anyone who is unvaccinated, or under-vaccinated, to speak with their medical provider and take appropriate steps to get up to date on the recommended shots."

According to most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 884 cases of measles have been confirmed this year in 29 states, including: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

A vast majority of cases in the U.S. are linked to a large outbreak in West Texas, where at least one person — an unvaccinated school-aged child — has died.

According to the CDC, symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. Two to three days after these initial symptoms, tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth.

While most people who are vaccinated do recover from measles, complications can be deadly, particularly in young children, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has maintained that getting vaccinated is "crucial" in combating the highly-infectious disease.

"As healthcare providers, community leaders, and policymakers, we have a shared responsibility to protect public health," Kennedy wrote in a March op-ed. "This includes ensuring that accurate information about vaccine safety and efficacy is disseminated. We must engage with communities to understand their concerns, provide culturally competent education, and make vaccines readily accessible for all those who want them."