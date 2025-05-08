CDC reports over 1,000 measles cases in 2023, Texas hardest hit

U.S. measles cases have reached another grim milestone this year, surpassing 1,000, according to new analysis based on data from the CDC and state health departments. Many of the cases are linked to an outbreak in West Texas, but most states have reported the disease.

Texas has confirmed 702 cases of measles since late January. Two Texas children have died from the disease. Health officials said both children were unvaccinated and had no known underlying conditions.

Less than 5% of those infected with measles in Texas had received at least one dose of the vaccine, health officials said.

RELATED STORY | RFK Jr.: Measles vaccines are important, but government mandates are not the answer

This year is likely to be the worst for measles in the U.S. since the virus was declared eliminated in 2000. The only other year close to this total was 2019, when outbreaks around New York City pushed the total to 1,274 cases. As of yesterday, this year's count stands at 1,002.

According to the CDC, measles can cause the following symptoms:



Pneumonia

Brain damage

Blindness

Deafness

Diarrhea

Premature birth or low birth weight in unvaccinated pregnant women who contract measles during pregnancy

Loss of immunity to other deadly diseases

RELATED STORY | Second child died from measles-related causes in West Texas, where cases are nearing 500

The World Health Organization states that herd immunity against measles can be reached when a community achieves a 95% vaccination rate. U.S. health officials estimate that 92.7% of kindergarten students were vaccinated last school year. However, this data might not include all children in that age group, as various states have different requirements for vaccinations needed to enroll in school.