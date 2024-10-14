CDC reports dramatic increase in whooping cough cases

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, whooping cough cases have increased to record levels with over 16,000 cases this year, about four times the number from last year.

Through late September, there were 16,735 cases of whooping cough reported throughout the U.S. At the same point in 2023, there were 3,771.

Generally, early symptoms include a runny or stuffed-up nose, low-grade fever and a mild, occasional cough. But after a week, patients can develop rapid, violent and uncontrolled coughing fits.

RELATED STORY | Health officials push to vaccinate schoolchildren as parents opt out

Whooping cough can especially be troublesome for babies less than a year old as it can cause live-threatening breathing problems.

Dr. William Schaffner, Vanderbilt University professor of preventive medicine, said there are signs whooping cough is different than the common cold.

“A cough with whooping cough is actually a series of coughs. We call it a cough seizure. It's one cough after another so that you can barely breathe,” he said. “And when you finally stop coughing, you inhale deeply. And that's the whoop.”

RELATED STORY | Whooping cough cases are rising fast, with 4 times as many reports this year compared to last

Schaffner said that a decline in vaccination rates have played a role in rising cases.

“We've fallen behind in vaccination, both children and adults,” Schaffner said. “Vaccination will get us back to where we want to be to prevent these whooping cough infections because they are coming back and they are most dangerous to very young infants. And that's why all pregnant persons actually receive a vaccine during their pregnancy against tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough, because the protection that the mother has goes through the placenta and helps protect those newborn babies.”

While whooping cough is a concern for doctors, Schaffner also says now is the time to get vaccinated for flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

“Also, try to stay away from folks who are coughing and sneezing,” he said. “And if you get sick, please stay home. Don't give it to all your friends.”