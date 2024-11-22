Boar's Head listeria outbreak declared over after 10 deaths

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially declared the Boar's Head listeria outbreak over.

A total of 10 deaths, in New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, New Mexico and South Carolina, were reported during the outbreak. More than 60 people reported getting sick from the Boar's Head deli meat, but health officials said that number was likely higher.

In July, U.S. health regulators issued a recall for Boar's Head ready-to-eat Liverwurst and other deli meat products. The company later announced it was permanently discontinuing the production of liverwurst.

In September, the plant at the center of the outbreak was shut down.

"This is a dark moment in our company’s history, but we intend to use this as an opportunity to enhance food safety programs not just for our company, but for the entire industry," Boar's Head said at the time.

Listeria bacteria are capable of contaminating many foods, according to the CDC. People who eat the foods can become infected by the germs and fall ill. Infection is rare, but can be serious.

The CDC said people who are 65 or older, pregnant, or have a weakened immune system are especially at risk of falling ill from listeria.

