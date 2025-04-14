Watch Now
Alabama woman has pig kidney removed after record 130 days

While it’s a disappointing setback in the ongoing quest for animal-to-human transplants, Towana Looney thanked her doctors in a statement for the opportunity to be part of the research.
Pig Kidney Removal
Shelby Lum/AP
FILKE - Pig kidney transplant recipient Towana Looney sits with transplant surgeon Dr. Jayme Locke on Dec. 10, 2024, at NYU Langone Health in New York.
Pig Kidney Removal
Posted

An Alabama woman who received a pig kidney transplant had the organ removed after her body began rejecting it.

Towana Looney lived with the kidney for a record 130 days before it was taken out on April 4 at NYU Langone Health in New York, doctors said.

She is back in Alabama on dialysis and recovering well from the recent surgery, according to the doctors.

While it’s a disappointing setback in the ongoing quest for animal-to-human transplants, Looney thanked her doctors in a statement for the opportunity to be part of the research.

She hopes her experience — and the knowledge gained from it — can help and inspire others to overcome kidney disease.

Looney received the transplanted animal organ in a breakthrough surgery back in Dec. 2024. Doctors said a traditional transplant would be too risky because of the antibodies in her bloodstream.

Scientists have been genetically altering pigs so their organs are more humanlike to address a shortage in life-saving organ transplants.

More than 100,000 people are on the U.S. transplant list, most needing a kidney.

