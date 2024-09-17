A dermatologist weighs in on the 'Baby Botox' trend

The “Baby Botox” trend is taking social media by storm.

It’s the idea of using smaller amounts of neuromodulator injections, like Botox, at a younger age instead of using it to fix wrinkles when you’re older. The theory is that people can prevent wrinkles before they appear.

“That's what we mean when we say prejuvenation or preventative Botox, preventing lines and creases from occurring in the future,” Dr. Alix J. Charles, a dermatologist in Illinois, explained.

“More and more, I am treating patients more in their 20s,” Charles, who is also the chairman of the department of dermatology at Duly Health & Care.

Neuromodulator injections increased for all ages by 9% from 2022 to 2023, according to data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. The organization also found the procedure is growing among those under 30. Botox is most common for ages 40 to 54.

The FDA says cosmetic Botox is not recommended for those under 18.

“It’s a very safe product if used in healthy people with very low risk,” Charles said. He also recommends finding an expert injector.

So what are the risks?

If you stop regularly using Botox, “eventually they'll also lose the benefit of preventing the lines and wrinkles that are caused by that muscular contraction long term over time,” Charles said.

Regular, long term use has also been associated with weakened muscles, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“I do think that people should take a whole face, or whole body view and speak to somebody about all their options. It doesn't mean that Botox is what's right for somebody necessarily,” Charles said.

Lasers and ultrasound devices are often used as alternatives to injections.

Charles says other ways to help your skin is to use SPF 30 sunscreen daily and topical antioxidants and vitamin A products.

