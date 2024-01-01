Ghazala Irshad is a news editor who loves chopping and choosing just the right words to shape strong stories. Before joining Newsy in Chicago, she spent several years abroad reporting on revolutions and refugees in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Her favorite experience was investigating police involvement in the looting of antiquities from the pyramids in Egypt. She hopes to continue unearthing interesting stories and holding those in power accountable, specifically on environmental and public health issues. She holds a master's in journalism from the American University in Cairo and a bachelor's in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Fun fact: Ghazala was a member of the Scripps family long before Newsy — as a National Spelling Bee contestant in 1998.