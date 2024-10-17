'We love you Liam:' One Direction gives statement on Liam Payne's passing

The members of One Direction posted an Instagram message Thursday about the death of Liam Payne.

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever."

Payne, who was 31 years old, reportedly died Wednesday after an apparent fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Coroners investigated his cause of death and found injuries consistent with a fall from a height, according to local media outlets. Full details of an official autopsy report have not yet been released.

One Direction, which also included members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, formed in 2010 after each member had appeared on the reality competition show "The X Factor." The British band has sold more than 70 million records worldwide, but broke up in 2016 as its members pursued different projects.

While he was not married, Payne is survived bu by a 7-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne, who was born in 2017 to then-girlfriend and Girls Aloud group member Cheryl Cole.