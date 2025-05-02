'No point in continue to fight': Prince Harry says he wants to reconcile with royal family

Prince Harry says he wants to reconcile with his family, but admitted he doesn’t know how much time his father, King Charles III, has left.

The Duke of Sussex made the comments in a BBC interview after losing a legal battle to restore the police protection he had before stepping back from royal duties and moving to the United States in 2020.

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” Harry said.

In February 2024, King Charles announced he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. Earlier this year, the 76-year-old monarch was hospitalized due to complications from treatment.

"I don't know how much longer my father has," Harry said. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff."

RELATED STORY | King Charles III experiences side effects after receiving medical treatment and is in hospital

It’s been about five years since Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their official royal roles — a decision that deepened tensions within the family. The rift widened with the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare, which offered a candid look into his life as a royal.

Harry has returned to the U.K. only a few times since relocating to the U.S., including for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and King Charles’ coronation. Meghan and their children did not attend the coronation, and Harry said Friday that he no longer feels comfortable bringing them to the U.K.

"I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point," he said.