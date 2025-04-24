Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders begin with technical problems

Pre-orders for the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 got off to a rocky start Thursday, with customers reporting delays and checkout problems across major U.S. retailers.

Best Buy was scheduled to begin taking orders at midnight but didn’t go live until about 30 minutes later. Target experienced issues with its checkout system, preventing some users from saving credit card and shipping information. Meanwhile, Walmart implemented a virtual queue, leading to wait times of up to an hour for customers trying to secure a console or bundle.

Pre-sales for the Switch 2, which retails for $449.99, were originally set for April 9. However, Nintendo postponed sales after President Donald Trump announced a new tariff plan.

Trump initially proposed a 24% tariff on electronics imported from Japan, where Nintendo is headquartered. The administration later delayed the full tariff for 90 days and instead imposed a 10% rate.

While the price of the console itself remains unchanged, Nintendo said some accessories “will experience price adjustments” due to the tariffs.

The Switch 2, slated to launch June 5, will be Nintendo’s first new video game platform since the original Switch debuted in 2017.