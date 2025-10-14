Rapper charged with stopping traffic to film music video on Kentucky interstate

A rapper is now facing charges after police in Laurel County, Kentucky, say he stopped traffic along I-75 southbound to film a music video.

According to an arrest citation, the London Police Department responded to several calls of people "standing on the interstate and running around" around 6 p.m. Sunday.

As police arrived, a subject later identified as 30-year-old Enoch Tolbert was seen jumping on the concrete barrier in the middle of the interstate and began to dance. Tolbert, who releases music under the stage name Armani White, told police that they had pulled over to film a music video.

Tolbert is charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and stopping, standing or parking on a limited access highway. He was booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center, but is no longer in police custody.

Additional court records report that Tolbert "is a professional rapper," and that the jail instructed him to call and schedule a court date.

This article was written by Rosemary Kelley for the Scripps News Group in Lexington.