Golden Globes adds an award category for best podcast of the year

Are you one of the millions of people with a podcast? If so, you now have the chance to win a Golden Globe award.

The entertainment awards show has added a new category to its slate to honor the Best Podcast of the year.

The new category will debut at the 2026 Golden Globes, which is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Audio and video podcasts are eligible for the award. The top 25 podcasts will qualify, and six will be nominated for the category. More details about the criteria will be released later on, the Golden Globes said.

“As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling,” said Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne in a statement. “Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations. By celebrating achievements in both audio and visual podcasts, we aim to honor our heritage categories while making room for new voices and formats to be heard.”