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ABC pulls ‘The Bachelorette’ amid Taylor Frankie Paul domestic violence allegations

The new season of “The Bachelorette” had been scheduled to premiere Sunday.
98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Taylor Frankie Paul appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026.<br/><br/><br/>
98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
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ABC said it will not move forward with the new season of “The Bachelorette” after a video surfaced showing Taylor Frankie Paul allegedly attacking her ex-boyfriend in 2023.

In the video, Paul appears to throw chairs and strike Dakota Mortenson while a child is nearby.

The move to pull the season comes just one day after Paul appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and addressed the allegations.

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"It's been a heavy time to see the headlines, especially during this time of ‘The Bachelorette,'" she said, adding, "I'm a person that will always speak my truth. That's what I'm known for. So when the time is right, I will be."

The new season of “The Bachelorette” had been scheduled to premiere Sunday.

While acknowledging the situation, Paul added, “I’ve been here before and I got through it.”

Paul is also featured on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” which has reportedly paused filming amid the domestic violence allegations.

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