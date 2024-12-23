90-year-old crocodile from 'Crocodile Dundee' dies at aquarium in Australia

Burt, the saltwater crocodile who gained fame after appearing in the 1986 movie "Crocodile Dundee," has passed away at the age of 90.

He was living at Crocosaurus Cove, an aquarium in Australia, at the time of his death.

"Captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River, Burt became one of the most recognised crocodiles in the world, appearing in Crocodile Dundee and helping to shape Australia’s image as a land of rugged natural beauty and awe-inspiring wildlife," Crocosaurus Cove said on social media.

The film starred Paul Hogan as Mick Dundee, an Australian bushman whose fearless encounter with a crocodile in the outback became one of the film’s most iconic scenes. Burt was among the crocodiles used in creating this unforgettable moment.

Crocosaurus Cove said Burt had been at the facility since 2008 and became a "fierce and fascinating ambassador for crocodile education.

"His fiery temperament earned him the respect of his caretakers and visitors alike, as he embodied the raw and untamed spirit of the saltwater crocodile," the aquarium said.

Hogan, who gained international acclaim for his portrayal of Mick Dundee, has not yet publicly commented on Burt's passing.