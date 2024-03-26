Clayton Sandell joins the team after a long stint at ABC News, first as a producer in Washington D.C. and then as a correspondent based in Denver. He’s reported on breaking news and feature stories across the country and around the world, traveling to the Arctic to report on climate change, Haiti and Hong Kong for political upheavals, Australia for missing airliner MH-370, and way too many US states covering mass shootings.

In addition to getting up-close to numerous wildfires, floods, volcanoes and hurricanes, he is also a massive Star Wars nerd who loves taking fellow fans behind-the-scenes to places like Skywalker Ranch and Lucasfilm’s Industrial Light & Magic.