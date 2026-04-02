Plan your Easter Sunday: Store closures and openings

Many businesses will close Sunday for Easter, a holiday celebrated by about 80% of Americans, according to the National Retail Federation.
Because Easter falls on a Sunday, many government offices — including post offices and other nonessential services — will be closed.
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Retailers and restaurant chains have mixed plans, with some open and others shuttered for the holiday. Hours may vary at locations that remain open, so check with individual stores before heading out.
Open on Easter
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Food Lion
- Giant Food
- Home Depot
- Kroger and its family of stores, including Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger Marketplace, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick ’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, and Smith’s Food and Drug
- McDonald’s
- Pizza Hut
- Raley’s and Bel Air
- Safeway and its family of stores, including Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Vons, and Tom Thumb
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Starbucks
- Trader Joe’s
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods
- WinCo
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Closed on Easter
- Aldi
- Apple
- Costco
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- TJ Maxx