Plan your Easter Sunday: Store closures and openings

Many businesses will close Sunday for Easter, a holiday celebrated by about 80% of Americans, according to the National Retail Federation.

Because Easter falls on a Sunday, many government offices — including post offices and other nonessential services — will be closed.

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Retailers and restaurant chains have mixed plans, with some open and others shuttered for the holiday. Hours may vary at locations that remain open, so check with individual stores before heading out.

Open on Easter

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Food Lion

Giant Food

Home Depot

Kroger and its family of stores, including Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger Marketplace, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick ’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, and Smith’s Food and Drug

McDonald’s

Pizza Hut

Raley’s and Bel Air

Safeway and its family of stores, including Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Vons, and Tom Thumb

Sprouts Farmers Market

Starbucks

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

WinCo

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Closed on Easter