From 'job hugging' to 'job hopping': AI fuels potential talent flight 

Artificial intelligence often gets a bad rap when it comes to AI adoption in the workplace. But a new report shows AI is giving some workers the confidence to pivot in their careers, potentially fueling an exodus of skilled employees.

In the 2026 Career Optimism Index from the University of Phoenix, 63% of workers surveyed said they "feel positive about job opportunities available to them" with about half of respondents saying AI is helping them build confidence, develop skills, and prepare for future career moves.

This shift follows several years of "job hugging," a period where workers stayed put amid economic uncertainty.

"That's people feeling like it may be safer or more prudent to stay where they are," said Dr. John Woods, provost and chief academic officer at the University of Phoenix.

Woods explained that many workers are learning new skills, or upskilling, on their own.

In the university’s index, 50% of workers said they were learning to use AI independently.

"Organizations really need to pay close attention to all of this," Woods said. "Be wary of a potential talent flight among the employees who are upskilling."



In an ideal world, Woods said companies would embrace AI, develop plans for its use, and empower managers to train and engage employees.

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On the flip side, tech giant Meta recently announced plans to lay off thousands of workers, in part because of AI investments.

"With every new technology that we've seen come along over the last several decades, we have seen job displacement," Woods explained. "In each of those instances, though, we've seen that new jobs get created."

The survey's message to companies is clear: Workers want more guidance in learning AI tools, and employer support is not keeping up.

"About 62% of employers report that they believe their employees are learning these skills faster than the rate that the organization can keep up with," Woods said.