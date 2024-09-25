Yelloh, formerly known as Schwan's, is shutting down operations after 72 years

Yelloh, formerly known as Schwan’s, is going out of business after 72 years.

The frozen food home delivery service announced it will cease all operations in November.

Yelloh delivered frozen meals, food, and ice cream to neighborhood doorsteps with its fleet of recognizable yellow trucks.

The company cited economic and market forces, in addition to evolving consumer behaviors, as the reason for its shutdown.

“The current Yelloh team has worked hard against external headwinds such as the nationwide staffing challenges and crushing food supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic,” board member Michael Ziebell said in a press release. “These challenges, combined with changing consumer lifestyles and competitive pressures that have been building for over 20 years, made success very difficult.”

“Digital shopping has replaced the personal, at-the-door customer interaction that was the hallmark of the company,” he said.

RELATED STORY | Kmart to close its last full mainland US location after once holding prominent spot in retail world

Ziebell worked at Yelloh for 22 years, holding various leadership positions in the 1990s and early 2000s before returning more recently as a member of the board. He said the company’s top concern now is its employees.

Over the next two months, Yelloh said it will support employees with notice and pay in accordance with the Warn Act, which protects employees during mass layoffs and closures.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we made the difficult decision to cease operations of Yelloh,” CEO Bernardo Santana said in a press release. “We are thankful to our many loyal customers and hard-working employees for everything they have done to support us. I am deeply grateful for our employees’ tireless and bold efforts, and our customers’ dedication. It has been our utmost pleasure and honor to serve our customers their favorite meals and frozen treats.”

The last day to purchase products via Yelloh trucks will be Nov. 8.

RELATED STORY | Music retailer Sam Ash officially shuts down stores