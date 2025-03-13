Wingstop auctioning off its first-ever bottle of ranch and a year's supply

How much would you pay for a year's supply of ranch dressing?

The popular Texas-based fast food chain Wingstop is auctioning off the company's first-ever "official" bottle of ranch, along with free ranch refills for a year.

RELATED STORY | This fast food chain had the fastest drive-thru, but was it the most accurate?

“Wingstop ranch isn’t just any dip – it’s legendary," Mark Christenson, Wingstop chief revenue officer said in a statement. "We’ve seen ranch fountains go viral and people cater Wingstop ranch at their weddings. But one of the biggest trends we see is fans begging us to bottle and sell our house made ranch. Now, for the first time ever, we’re answering that call."

Bidding on the exclusive bottle and one year's supply of ranch opened Monday and had already reached $1,750 by Thursday evening. The auction is slated to close early Saturday morning and the company said all proceeds will benefit Wingstop Charities.

But the deal doesn't end there. Wingstop said the winning bidder will also receive a certificate of authenticity signed by the company's head of culinary, Chef Larry Bellah.

RELATED STORY | McDonald's most significant menu overhaul in years begins

Wingstop is among a handful of fast food restaurants that have seen robust growth in sales as of recent, while competitors launch new promotions in attempt to bring back customers who have shied away amid rising prices and changes in consumer habits.

According to Wingstop, total revenue increased by more than 27% to $161.8 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the year prior. The company said system-wide sales also increased 36.8% to $4.8 billion on a year-to-year basis.