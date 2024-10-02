These Costco food courts now have sushi

Most people associate Costco’s food court for its $1.50 hot dog and soft drink combos, large slices of pizza and rotation of soft serve ice cream and other delights.

But one nation’s Costco addition is simply upsetting Americans.

Costco customers in Canada have reported food courts there have started serving California crab rolls. The sushi dishes began popping up at Costco locations in Canada last month, among other items that are not available at U.S. Costcos.

Some Canadian Costco food courts also stock chicken strips, French fries and poutine.

One Reddit user noted the irony of Canadian Costcos serving California crab rolls.

“Why doesn't California have the California Crab Roll??” the user wrote.

Is sushi more popular in Canada than US?

Although Costco locations worldwide tend to sell pizza and hot dogs, what else appears on the menu can vary by country. Some Canadian Costcos have poutine. In South Korea, members can dine on pork bakes instead of chicken bakes.

According to Google, it might make some sense for Costcos in Canada to have sushi. According to Google Trends over the last five years, Canada ranks No. 3 worldwide for sushi searches, behind Denmark and Norway.

Canadians search for sushi 60% more than Americans, according to Google.

Can I get sushi at US Costcos?

While sushi is not available at Costco food courts in the U.S., more locations are starting to offer sushi.

Earlier this year, company Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti told investors that it started serving sushi made in-house at a location near its Washington headquarters and that sushi offerings would expand elsewhere.

“The sushi program has proven to be a category where we can be successful in both quality and price, and we're looking forward to seeing more of that in the future,” he said.